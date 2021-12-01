The Kentucky State University presidential search committee met for the first time Tuesday and discussed a schedule for selecting the finalists.
The tentative schedule has the committee’s recommended candidates on campus for interviews on April 25-29.
Dr. M. Christopher Brown II resigned as Kentucky State’s president on July 20, and Clara Ross Stamps is the current acting president.
The KSU Board of Regents had previously approved the selection of the search firm Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting to assist the committee.
Kenny Daugherty, president of Myers McRae, spoke to the committee Tuesday.
“We will produce a position profile, it’s about a four- or five-page document,” he said. “It’s four pieces. It’s about the institution, it’s about the position, it’s your qualifications for the position, and it’s about Frankfort and the region.
"It’s the foundation of our recruiting because it’s who you say to us that we want you to recruit.”
Daugherty said a draft of the position profile will undergo editing with some back-and-forth with the committee, but the target date for it to be approved is Dec. 17.
To help determine what should be in the position profile, the committee plans to hold two Zoom meetings for the public and talked about putting out a survey to get input from the community at large and the KSU community. Dates for the meetings have yet to be determined.
“Anything else you do with your constituent groups I think is great,” committee chair Travis Powell said. “I’ll leave that up to you all.” Powell is the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education vice president and general counsel.
The 11 members of the search committee represent different areas of the university and the community. Search committee members are Powell, faculty representatives Dr. Jens Hannemann and Dr. Peter Smith, staff members Christopher Cribbs and Paul Cable, student representatives Savion Briggs and Jiya Alcorn, KSU National Alumni Association representatives Richard Graves and Donald Lyons, community representative Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge and area K-12 educator Paul Thompson.
The committee’s initial meeting has a targeted date of March 15.
March 29 is the tentative date to select the candidates for the first round of interviews, which will conducted on Zoom. The dates of April 6-7 are set aside for the Zoom interviews, and the committee will decide on which candidates it would like to interview in person.
Those interviews are tentatively set for April 13-14 at sites to be determined, and the committee’s announced candidates would be on campus April 25-29 for interviews.
The Board of Regents has charged the committee with selecting no more than three candidates and no less than two, and the board will make the final decision on the next president.
The dates are subject to change depending on the schedules of those involved in the search.
“We have this tentative timeframe and eventually we’ll adopt a schedule, but we’ll take the time we need to make the right decision,” Powell said. “This is our timeline. This is great to shoot for. I think this will work perfectly, but I don’t want us to feel like if for some reason we need to go outside of this because we need more time with somebody or whatever, we’ll do it.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to make the right decision.”
