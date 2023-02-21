Kentucky State University is the recipient of a grant from the national nonprofit VentureWell to develop a discussion series to introduce first-year students to mentors, innovators and successful entrepreneurs in their intended fields of study.

The $14,000 Course and Program Grant from VentureWell will be matched with additional funds from KSU to enhance the development of the university’s proposal, titled “KSU FutureBred Forums: Stimulating Freshman Entrepreneurship,” from now through August 2024. 

