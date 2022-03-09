Former Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II unveiled a Quattro Cavalli replica on campus in this 2020 State Journal file photo. The horses are positioned to be looking toward the Capitol Rotunda. (Photo submitted)
A Senate bill directing Gov. Andy Beshear to replace the eight gubernatorial
appointments to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents was approved by the House Education Committee on Tuesday, but not before making some changes.
Senate Bill 265, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, requires the Governor’s Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee to forward 16 names to Beshear by March 26, from which he would name eight regents by April 1. This would give the Senate until lawmakers adjourn April 14, to confirm those nominated.
The student, faculty and staff regents would not be affected, and under the bill, current members could be reappointed.
Givens described SB 265 as a companion measure to House Bill 250, which cleared the House and is currently before the Senate, which would provide KSU $23 million dollars so the Frankfort school does not finish the fiscal year ending June 30 in the red.
“In my opinion,” he told the panel, “This needs to be passed as quickly as possible, and I appreciate the expediency in which you are addressing it.”
He noted that the Senate may make a change to HB 250 on whether to pause or continue the search for a new president, after Dr. M. Christopher Brown suddenly resigned last year, when the financial problems of KSU became public, and Beshear directed the Council on Postsecondary Education to begin oversight of the school.
Under a House Committee Substitute adopted by the panel, which Givens said was done in consultation with the governor’s office and Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, the sponsor of HB 250, moved back the deadline for the governor to make his appointments by three days to April 4. It also puts in a one-time
exemption to the law for the political affiliation and geographic requirements of appointees, to move the process forward.
The Senate would still want to have the chance to confirm the Regent appointees by the time the legislature adjourns on April 14.
The measure passed 13-0 with three abstentions and now heads to the House floor. Because of the committee substitute, if the House approves the measure, it will have to return to the Senate to see if they will agree to those changes.
In addition to the hoped for $23 million appropriation for the current fiscal year, KSU is also looking for ways to cut about $7 million from its budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
