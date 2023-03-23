In a special-called meeting of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents on Thursday (the 20th meeting since the board members were appointed less than a year ago), interim president Dr. Ronald A. Johnson and acting executive vice president for finance and administration Dr. Daarel E. Burnette presented a breakdown of campus activity in light of the findings released Wednesday by the Auditor of Public Accounts report on financial activities from 2018 through 2021 during the tenure of former president M. Christopher Brown.

“This report was not anecdotal. The receipts are delivered and palpable," Board Chair Dr. Gerald W. Patton said.  

BoR APA Recap slide

A slide of the recap of the APA's audit of KSU's financials from 2018 through 2021 from the special meeting of the Board of Regents on Thursday. (Courtesy Kentucky State University)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription