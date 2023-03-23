In a special-called meeting of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents on Thursday (the 20th meeting since the board members were appointed less than a year ago), interim president Dr. Ronald A. Johnson and acting executive vice president for finance and administration Dr. Daarel E. Burnette presented a breakdown of campus activity in light of the findings released Wednesday by the Auditor of Public Accounts report on financial activities from 2018 through 2021 during the tenure of former president M. Christopher Brown.
“This report was not anecdotal. The receipts are delivered and palpable," Board Chair Dr. Gerald W. Patton said.
Regent Ed Hatchett, who as Kentucky Auditor conducted his own investigation into KSU finances in the summer of 2000, added, “Quite honestly, these revelations have shaken my confidence in the external audits KSU produced from 2018 through the end of the administration who created these issues.”
Johnson and Burnette delivered a joint presentation to the board outlining what the university would do in the face of the findings and recommendations from the APA report, with the university concurring with 88 of the 90 findings. The two exceptions made were in regards to the length of and frequency of change of passwords for campus computer accounts.
Many of the findings were already identified in the requirements implemented with the passage of House Bill 250 last year. 25% of the recommendations have already been adopted in the restructuring process, another 55% are in progress and ongoing, with implementation of the final 20% still yet to be determined.
“I want to make sure that everyone is understanding of our responsibilities to complete our due diligence in addressing issues from the APA report,” Burnette told the regents. “This is all happening at the same time as we are completing 2021 and 2022 audits for both the state and Department of Education, and we now have to deliver an RFP [request for proposal] for fiscal year 2024.”
The 2021 audit was originally supposed to be submitted to the U.S. Dept. of Education in September 2022, but the deadline was extended to the beginning of next month. However, Johnson expressed his fear that due to delays in responses to RFPs made to conduct the audit, it won’t be ready until “late May or June.”
With so much going on in a short period of time, Johnson made sure to remind the regents that “it should not be lost on the board that the only people who the DoE recognize on this campus are myself and Dr. Burnette. We are the only fiduciaries. In addition to that, the board chair and I are responsible to report to the state at the end of June that this institution is financially sound. I cannot stress enough the importance and urgency of the challenges ahead of us.
“These issues did not happen overnight and they won’t be solved overnight,” he continued. “We must act now if we want to secure this institution’s future.”
“What do we need to do to move these action items along so that we can be more participative in the solutions to making sure all of these things are implemented, so that we never have to be here again?” Staff Regent Edward Fields asked Johnson.
The presentation answered him with further steps administrators are taking to ensure issues are being dealt with in a timely manner, something they are calling their “issue tracker” system. This addresses several of the recommendations from the APA, including:
Implementation of a hotline so that staff can provide anonymous concerns and complaints regarding the internal audit process and develop policies related to the hotline.
Development of a process by which the board can independently keep track of approved contracts and follow up on the status of contracts.
KSU has already completed implementation of a system for documentation for all expenditures to ease audit performance, as well as establishing an organized system for retaining financial and operational records. The failure to keep accurate documentation of all transactions was a recurring theme of the APA report, including financial records being left in a random accordion file.
In comments made after the two informational items were presented, both Tammi Dukes and Dr. Charles Moyer expressed concerns regarding the presidential search, but due to rules regarding special meetings, they could not be added as discussion items.
A special meeting of the Presidential Search Committee, of which Dukes is co-chair, was scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.
“I cannot overstate the gravity of the situation. But out of these threats and the duress, I think that there are opportunities that will allow us to change the trajectory of this institution," Patton stated. “I ask that each board member think about why they accepted this call to serve on the KSU Board of Regents and I would anticipate that each of us would have our individual reasons, but the underlying reason is that we want to see this institution thrive and survive.
“Together, as a board and as a community, we can see this campus rise, like a phoenix, from the ashes.”
