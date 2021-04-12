KSU academic logo

After receiving an audit from the Kentucky State University Foundation, KSU’s Board of Regents approved the school’s audit of the 2019-20 fiscal year at a special called meeting last week.

The board voted to postpone its approval of the audit at its quarterly meeting last month because the foundation’s audit hadn’t been received.

“Management is pleased to report the audit for approval with special thanks and commendations to finance and administration and the KSU Foundation,” Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II said in a press release.

At its quarterly meeting last month, the board approved a motion to make a formal demand of the foundation to submit its financial statements within one week from the meeting, and if the statements weren’t received to agree to have an adverse report as it applies to the foundation and have the auditors complete the Kentucky State University report by March 31.

“Subsequent to that meeting and after the letter the board sent, we had some great meetings,” Brown said in a phone interview Wednesday. “You know what they say about the best-laid plans of mice and men, and whatever could go wrong will go wrong, but they (the foundation) got it done and there was no malice or foresight.

“They did everything humanly possible to get it done for us. They took extraordinary measures. Their auditor, if he wasn’t working 24 hours a day, it had to be pretty close to it.

“We wish we could have completed it earlier, but we were still on time and that’s the most important thing.”

The university's audit must be filed by early May.

The Board of Regents was given two options at its March meeting by Peter Ugo with Crowe LLP, an accounting, consulting and technology firm.

KSU could wait for the foundation’s audit or go ahead and file its audit without the foundation’s audit. The KSU Foundation is a component unit of Kentucky State.

“Their funds don’t contribute to our operating expenses,” Brown said. “Their money may go to students, but it doesn’t pay our light bill.

“Their numbers don’t change any of our numbers at all.”

Crowe LLP issued an unmodified opinion on KSU’s audit, the highest opinion offered by public accounting firms. 

