Wednesday morning’s quarterly meeting of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents focused heavily on reports from various campus organizations led by faculty, staff and students, which expressed a desire for consistency and open dialogue between the campus community at large and university administration.

In what was easily the most direct and frank response to the board’s questions regarding campus morale, Regent and Student Body President Savion Briggs told them over Zoom that “honestly, a lot of them [students] are traumatized. The lack of communication and a lot of things going on with the past president have made it so they don’t know how to trust the administration.”

