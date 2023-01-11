Wednesday morning’s quarterly meeting of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents focused heavily on reports from various campus organizations led by faculty, staff and students, which expressed a desire for consistency and open dialogue between the campus community at large and university administration.
In what was easily the most direct and frank response to the board’s questions regarding campus morale, Regent and Student Body President Savion Briggs told them over Zoom that “honestly, a lot of them [students] are traumatized. The lack of communication and a lot of things going on with the past president have made it so they don’t know how to trust the administration.”
Briggs continued, saying “we have to start interacting with some of them [administration] in our event spaces, and make it comfortable once again.”
Lack of communication and consistency was an ongoing concern of the campus representatives, with Staff Senate President Ja’Meeca Alexander expressing distress over the fact that due to fellow staff either quitting or being terminated, many workers are doing multiple jobs outside of their own assignments.
“Many feel as if we are working in vain, our hours we put in are in vain, and dedication to the university is in vain. And a lot of times, staff don’t want to express their opinions on certain matters because they fear their jobs will be disposed of.”
Citing issues with training staff for new responsibilities, she told the board, “Staff are overworked and underpaid. It’s hard to do a job and serve our students and departments when we are not trained in the correct way.”
Alexander also detailed the toll these stresses have taken on the lives of staff outside of the university, saying “we have to put our lives on hold to make sure things are done. The lack of communication makes us feel as if at any time our efforts are disposable.”
In response, Regent Ed Fields said, “I do agree that staff training is a necessity, as it will only help with our morale, feel more comfortable in what we are doing and better serve the university and initiatives.”
“We have to do a better job of letting the staff understand that their concerns must be heard,” he continued. “A new day is coming. There is a safety net for them, they don’t have to come to work in fear. We want folks to enjoy their time and have their morale boosted here at the university.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.