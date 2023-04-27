The Kentucky State Board of Regents met again this week on Monday and Wednesday to discuss further steps that were deemed necessary to continue effective operations in alignment with the requirements of House Bill 250, the bailout measure that passed during the 2022 legislative session.

KSU academic logo

On Monday, Interim President Dr. Ronald Johnson asked the executive committee for approval from the board to enter into two temporary contracts with consultants: one with The Cooper Group of Atlanta for “strategic communication services” in the amount of $41,334, and another for a “temporary contracted media relations specialist/spokesperson position” at $9,000.

