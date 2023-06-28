In a special-called meeting Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to overhaul the existing Student and Academic Services divisions. This overhaul is working at streamlining the academic hierarchy and eliminating positional redundancies.
The 2023-2024 school calendar was also approved, along with a laundry list of contracts for the new fiscal year as well as the school’s final budget. KSU will be operating on a budget of $53,500,786, based on an estimated enrollment of 1,250 students for the upcoming academic year.
The board also approved the elimination of two administrative roles: Director of Government Relations and Vice President for Brand Identity and University Relations. It ruled that because the school pays an outside consulting agency (McCarthy Strategic Solutions) to provide lobbying services, a Director of Government Relations was unnecessary, and that any brand identity services would be covered under an in-house communications position to be determined.
Acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Scott Wicker also confirmed that the school has temporarily suspended their graduate program in Public Administration, saying that “we need to make sure it is properly aligned to the communities we currently serve.” He did not provide a date that the program would be reinstated.
KSU will also be contracting academic advisors for the next year, providing a service that was noted as not being provided to students in previous meetings. This will be implemented, according to a presentation to the board, through contracting services, not through faculty.
The regents unanimously approved a 3% undergraduate tuition increase during the meeting, with resident students now paying $8,088 per year (an increase of $234 over last year) and non-resident students paying $12,134 per year (an increase of $352 over last year).
Graduate tuition was also increased per credit hour, and dual-credit classes increased from $72 per credit hour to $80.
In what Interim President Dr. Michael Dailey called “a case of unfortunate timing,” KSU was placed on a 30-day suspension by the Kentucky Approving Agency for Veteran Education, a division of the federal Veterans Administration.
The school failed to produce multiple financial and enrollment documentation (most notably detailed audits from 2021 and 2022) necessary to maintain good standing in the program. According to Wicker, most of the necessary paperwork has already been sent to the VA with confirmation of receipt, with the remainder set to be sent in by the end of this week.
“This is a very serious failure, and the board needs to express its displeasure at it happening,” Regent Ed Hatchett said, notably frustrated. “It seems to me that KSU’s reputation could’ve been saved with greater attention paid to these kinds of matters.”
The deadline for the program recertification fell at the same time as the school’s required response to the Auditor of Public Accounts report, an accreditation investigation involving the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and graduation.
The fall and spring 2024 academic schedules were finalized, with students moving into the newly-finished dormitory for classes in August, with a start date of Aug. 19. The school is also returning to a full Monday through Friday class schedule, with the earliest classes starting at 9 a.m.
This year’s Thorobred Homecoming celebration will be held the last week of September. Founder’s Day festivities will be held on Friday, Sept. 29 and the Homecoming parade and game will be held on Saturday Sept. 30.
