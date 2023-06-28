In a special-called meeting Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to overhaul the existing Student and Academic Services divisions. This overhaul is working at streamlining the academic hierarchy and eliminating positional redundancies. 

The 2023-2024 school calendar was also approved, along with a laundry list of contracts for the new fiscal year as well as the school’s final budget. KSU will be operating on a budget of $53,500,786, based on an estimated enrollment of 1,250 students for the upcoming academic year.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription