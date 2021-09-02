The finances of Kentucky State University are in better shape than they were when former President M. Christopher Brown II resigned, per a report from KSU Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush heard at the school’s Board of Regents meeting on Thursday.
Per Rush’s presentation to the board, the school had more than $4.3 million due in outstanding invoices. At the end of July that total was about $1.3 million, and as of last week the school had eliminated all of its past-due invoices older than 60 days.
One downside Rush pointed out was that there exists about $1 million in invoices with no purchasing order attached. He said the biggest portion of that was a payment to the state’s fire and tornado insurance fund.
When presenting on the school’s overall financial position, which he did extensively at the board’s meeting last month, Rush added that he believes a part of the financial problem during Brown’s tenure was collecting tuition and fees from students on time.
Unpaid student accounts amounted to more than $5.1 million at the end of August, Rush said. He also said that in many cases students were allowed to keep attending the school without paying.
“I’ll be honest,” Rush said. “There’s not been a concerted effort to release students from the university who have not been paying their bills.”
Rush said that the university plans to drop around 90 students who have outstanding balances. As part of an overall shift away from leniency on unpaid bills, Rush said that by registration for the spring semester, which takes place in November, students will have to have paid their bills in order to register for classes.
Several board members made a point to commend Rush for his work, purposely comparing Rush’s presentation of the school’s financial problems to a rosier picture painted by past administrators.
Board Vice Chair Dalton Jantzen made a point “for the record,” to say that former Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration/CFO Douglas Allen, who left his post at the school early in the summer, told the board in June that the school was in a positive financial position.
“He stated that KSU is on track to end the fiscal year in the black,” Jantzen said. “That’s in our minutes.
“What you’re doing, Mr. Rush, is tremendous. You’re giving us good information and you’re giving us complete information.”
Regent Paul Harnice agreed, and lauded Rush’s plan to more strict approach to student collection.
Board Chair Elaine Farris, who has led the board for four years, echoed them both. She emphasized that Rush’s past two presentations were more informative than what was presented to the board before.
“As we have moved through the last couple of board meetings, we have seen more information than we've seen in a long time about our finances,” Farris said. “... As many of the board members have said, it is more information than we've seen.”
The search
The Council on Postsecondary Education will be heavily involved in KSU’s search for a new president, CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson said during his presentation to the board.
Thompson said that his recommendation for the board would be to start the presidential search somewhere around Dec. 1, and that the chosen candidate could begin their tenure as the next president of KSU by late Spring or at least the start of the 2022-2023 school year. He said that his office was currently undertaking interviews, along with its review of the school’s finances, to create a “profile” of what qualities the president should have and how the university should function.
“We're in the process now of looking at what a profile would look like for the future, which we can actually put in place to have this presidential search,” Thompson said.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order required CPE to be heavily involved in the search, Thompson said.
As such, the only confirmed member of the search committee will be CPE Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell.
Thompson also recommended that the board hire a search firm, approve a management plan that CPE is working on for KSU, and to approve the process for a search committee selection that would reflect the campus community; he suggested that the board would need to call a special meeting in October to approve those items.
As he's previously stated, Thompson added that he wants to help the university bolster specific programs that might be able to stand out among Kentucky's other public universities. He forwarded education as a potential area in which KSU could thrive.
"I'll be asking people on campus to really work with us and think about innovation here, and not think just about what they're used to," Thompson said. "What would make us unique from every other campus in the state? What would make us become a place that people want to come to, whether they're in state or out of state, as a state of the art... education unit."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.