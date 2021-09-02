KSU screenshot

A screenshot from Kentucky State University's Sep. 2 board of regents meeting.

The finances of Kentucky State University are in better shape than they were when former President M. Christopher Brown II resigned, per a report from KSU Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush heard at the school’s Board of Regents meeting on Thursday.

Per Rush’s presentation to the board, the school had more than $4.3 million due in outstanding invoices. At the end of July that total was about $1.3 million, and as of last week the school had eliminated all of its past-due invoices older than 60 days.

One downside Rush pointed out was that there exists about $1 million in invoices with no purchasing order attached. He said the biggest portion of that was a payment to the state’s fire and tornado insurance fund.

When presenting on the school’s overall financial position, which he did extensively at the board’s meeting last month, Rush added that he believes a part of the financial problem during Brown’s tenure was collecting tuition and fees from students on time.

Unpaid student accounts amounted to more than $5.1 million at the end of August, Rush said. He also said that in many cases students were allowed to keep attending the school without paying. 

“I’ll be honest,” Rush said. “There’s not been a concerted effort to release students from the university who have not been paying their bills.”

Rush said that the university plans to drop around 90 students who have outstanding balances. As part of an overall shift away from leniency on unpaid bills, Rush said that by registration for the spring semester, which takes place in November, students will have to have paid their bills in order to register for classes.

Several board members made a point to commend Rush for his work, purposely comparing Rush’s presentation of the school’s financial problems to a rosier picture painted by past administrators.

Board Vice Chair Dalton Jantzen made a point “for the record,” to say that former Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration/CFO Douglas Allen, who left his post at the school early in the summer, told the board in June that the school was in a positive financial position.

“He stated that KSU is on track to end the fiscal year in the black,” Jantzen said. “That’s in our minutes.

“What you’re doing, Mr. Rush, is tremendous. You’re giving us good information and you’re giving us complete information.”

Regent Paul Harnice agreed, and lauded Rush’s plan to more strict approach to student collection.

Board Chair Elaine Farris, who has led the board for four years, echoed them both. She emphasized that Rush’s past two presentations were more informative than what was presented to the board before.

“As we have moved through the last couple of board meetings, we have seen more information than we've seen in a long time about our finances,” Farris said. “... As many of the board members have said, it is more information than we've seen.”

The search

The Council on Postsecondary Education will be heavily involved in KSU’s search for a new president, CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson said during his presentation to the board.

Thompson said that his recommendation for the board would be to start the presidential search somewhere around Dec. 1, and that the chosen candidate could begin their tenure as the next president of KSU by late Spring or at least the start of the 2022-2023 school year. He said that his office was currently undertaking interviews, along with its review of the school’s finances, to create a “profile” of what qualities the president should have and how the university should function.

“We're in the process now of looking at what a profile would look like for the future, which we can actually put in place to have this presidential search,” Thompson said. 

Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order required CPE to be heavily involved in the search, Thompson said.

As such, the only confirmed member of the search committee will be CPE Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell.

Thompson also recommended that the board hire a search firm, approve a management plan that CPE is working on for KSU, and to approve the process for a search committee selection that would reflect the campus community; he suggested that the board would need to call a special meeting in October to approve those items.

As he's previously stated, Thompson added that he wants to help the university bolster specific programs that might be able to stand out among Kentucky's other public universities. He forwarded education as a potential area in which KSU could thrive.

"I'll be asking people on campus to really work with us and think about innovation here, and not think just about what they're used to," Thompson said. "What would make us unique from every other campus in the state? What would make us become a place that people want to come to, whether they're in state or out of state, as a state of the art... education unit."

