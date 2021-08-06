Kentucky State University reported Friday that face masks will be required inside all buildings on campus.
The university mandates masks be worn "to ensure the health and safety of unvaccinated members of the campus community," it said in a press release.
"With the fall semester quickly approaching and the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading throughout the commonwealth, nation and world, campus community members are highly encouraged to get vaccinated if they have not already done so," the statement reads.
Testing and vaccinations are available to the campus community Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at William Exum Center.
“We are so excited to return to campus in person. I highly encourage everyone who hasn’t done so to get vaccinated so we can remain in person and keep campus in the green or gold operational alert status,” Kentucky State University Acting President Clara Ross Stamps said.
The entire campus workforce has returned to in-person operation to fully support the needs of Kentucky State students. Faculty will return to campus for Fall 2021 Encampment and back to the classroom Aug. 14.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended that all people, whether vaccinated or not, continue to wear masks indoors. Masks are especially important in areas where transmission is high.
While masks are required indoors at Kentucky State for all campus community members and visitors, those living and working at Kentucky State are also strongly encouraged to mask indoors off campus to continue the widespread efforts to protect the campus community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.