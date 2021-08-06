Kentucky State University reported Friday that face masks will be required inside all buildings on campus.

The university mandates masks be worn "to ensure the health and safety of unvaccinated members of the campus community," it said in a press release.

KSU Thorobred logo

"With the fall semester quickly approaching and the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading throughout the commonwealth, nation and world, campus community members are highly encouraged to get vaccinated if they have not already done so," the statement reads.

Testing and vaccinations are available to the campus community Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at William Exum Center.  

“We are so excited to return to campus in person. I highly encourage everyone who hasn’t done so to get vaccinated so we can remain in person and keep campus in the green or gold operational alert status,” Kentucky State University Acting President Clara Ross Stamps said. 

The entire campus workforce has returned to in-person operation to fully support the needs of Kentucky State students. Faculty will return to campus for Fall 2021 Encampment and back to the classroom Aug. 14. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended that all people, whether vaccinated or not, continue to wear masks indoors. Masks are especially important in areas where transmission is high.

While masks are required indoors at Kentucky State for all campus community members and visitors, those living and working at Kentucky State are also strongly encouraged to mask indoors off campus to continue the widespread efforts to protect the campus community.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription