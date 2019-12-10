Kentucky State University’s accreditation was reaffirmed for the next decade on Tuesday.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges announced the decision during its annual meeting in Houston.
A committee found the university in full compliance and did not offer recommendations or requests for continued monitoring. The reaffirmation was the result of a multiyear review process that included internal studies with hundreds of people on campus and a March site visit by a peer review committee from SACSCOC. There are 84 standards that institutions must comply with in order to gain or maintain accreditation.
President M. Christopher Brown II said in a press release that the accreditation is a “strong signal of institutional health” at the university. He is a former SACSCOC board member and said that the regional accreditation shows the quality of faculty, staff and students.
“In order to achieve this distinction, an institution must meet specific standards of excellence and make a commitment to ongoing improvement to ensure continued delivery of outcomes-based education to current and future students,” Brown said in the release. “In sum, based on an external review by our peers, Kentucky State University has valid and verifiable high-quality academic programs and institutional operations.”
SACSCOC is the major accrediting body for public and private universities and colleges in 11 states. KSU was last affirmed in 2009 and first gained the accreditation in the 1950s.
As part of the recent affirmation process, the university developed a Quality Enhancement Plan, called Learning that Works, which is a plan for institutional improvement. The plan is a university-wide initiative to teach students skills to prepare them for a career and advancement.