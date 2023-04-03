Two meetings of the Kentucky State University presidential search committee will be taking place this week.

Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m., the committee will hold a meeting for KSU alumni over Zoom at https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95910213392. A second meeting for the Frankfort/Franklin County community at large will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the City Hall main chamber. 

