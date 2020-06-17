Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II was watching Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conference on June 8 when he heard Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman talk about working with the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) — KSU and Simmons College — to recruit more people of color to be teachers.
It was the first Brown had heard about it.
“I thought maybe I’d missed a meeting,” he said. “I don’t like to not deliver on an agreement.”
A call to the governor’s office assured Brown he hadn’t missed anything, and on Monday he and Dr. Kevin Cosby, the president of Simmons College, held a press conference in Louisville.
The presidents announced a letter of intent to pursue mutual cooperation between the institutions.
“One is public (Kentucky State); one is private,” Brown said. “We don’t typically collaborate, but then we had the governor’s call for us to work together for the diversification of the teacher workforce.”
The press conference also dealt with Simmons and issues involving Louisville, where the school is located.
“My response was singularly about the governor’s call for the recruitment and diversification of the teacher workforce, and we’re working on that,” Brown said.
One way is through an articulation agreement that would allow associate degree graduates from both schools to transfer into the bachelor’s degree programs of the other institution, as well as allowing Simmons’ bachelor degree graduates to enroll in the graduate programs of Kentucky State.
Because Simmons is not accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) and KSU is and because this is an academic decision, the agreement would have to be approved by Kentucky State’s Faculty Senate.
“The accreditation of colleges and universities is broken down into regions,” Brown said. “If you don’t have regional accreditation, your credits don’t transfer, but an articulation agreement would allow students from Simmons to transfer to Kentucky State and transfer their credits.”
Simmons, a Bible college, is not regionally accredited. It is accredited by the Association for Biblical Higher Education.
Credits earned at Simmons would not transfer to other regionally accredited schools such as Louisville and Kentucky.
Brown said Simmons does not have a state-approved teacher education program.
“If they want to be a teacher at Simmons, they’ll need to transfer,” he said. “I spoke last at the press conference, and I added that we should also look at criminal justice and nursing to support the state’s workforce needs.”
The letter of intent included an item about the two schools educating the public on HBCUs, “what they are and what they’re not,” Brown said.
“Bluefield (State College) in West Virginia has a student population that’s 95% white,” he said. “They have a white president, but it’s an HBCU because it gave access to African Americans when they couldn’t go anywhere else in the state.
“People think it’s all black or exclusively black, but it’s a federal designation about when the institution was founded.”
HBCUs are institutions of higher education that were established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for the primary purpose of educating African Americans.
