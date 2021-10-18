KSU employees West Sixth

Kentucky State University employees Joni Nelson, Tom Trivette, and Oliver Freeman met with Birch Bragg about a Sorghum event at the West Sixth Farm in Frankfort.

 Jonathan Palmer

Kentucky State University announced on Monday that it got reapproval for its Small-Scale Farm Grant Program, which aids “small and limited-resource farmers in Kentucky,” to the tune of $990,000.

The grant is made possible in partnership with the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.

Per the release, the program helps farmers who want to improve their farming operations, improve the marketability of their products with value-added enterprise, or further their farming and agricultural knowledge through educational training.  

As of the June this year, the grant program has awarded $3,323,616 to 899 different projects across the Commonwealth.

The press release lists the following people as previous recipients of the grant program: Kenya Abraham, Kentucky State’s Small Farmer of the Year 2020 and co-owner of SlakMarket Farm; Warm Blessings Soup Kitchen in Elizabethtown; the Russellville Urban Gardening Project; and the Franklin County Farmers Market.

Franklin County Farmers Market board member Connie Lemley said receiving the grant was “wonderful” and helped the market adapt to COVID-19 to keep its vendors and customers safe.  

Those interested in eligibility and application requirements are directed to visit the program’s website at https://www.kysu.edu/academics/college-acs/school-of-ace/co-op/small-scale-farm-grant-program.php

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription