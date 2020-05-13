Kentucky State University had 22 student-athletes who finished degree requirements at the end of the spring semester.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, KSU has postponed its graduation ceremony.

Baseball: Brady Bibbs (liberal arts), Chance Egnor (secondary education) De'Nayus Johnson (business administration)

Cheerleading: Maya Jackson (social work)

Men's basketball: William Bryant (liberal arts), Grant Goode (communications), Kevin Wharton-Price (business administration)

Women's basketball: Carnethia Brown, Victoria Blankenship and Jessie Kee (exercise science), Erica Jones (sociology and psychology)

Cross country/track & field: Vinsetta Covington (criminal justice and sociology), Kolan Livingston (agriculture and environmental science), Taviana Watts (mass communications)

Football: Matthew Bizimana and Dennis Bryant (exercise science), Marquese Livers (social science), Jordan Level (physical education — non teaching), Jonathan Powell (psychology)

Softball: Katie Barber-Arbec (psychology), Paola Flores (biology), Jackie Zubiate (physical education)

