Kentucky State University had 22 student-athletes who finished degree requirements at the end of the spring semester.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, KSU has postponed its graduation ceremony.
Baseball: Brady Bibbs (liberal arts), Chance Egnor (secondary education) De'Nayus Johnson (business administration)
Cheerleading: Maya Jackson (social work)
Men's basketball: William Bryant (liberal arts), Grant Goode (communications), Kevin Wharton-Price (business administration)
Women's basketball: Carnethia Brown, Victoria Blankenship and Jessie Kee (exercise science), Erica Jones (sociology and psychology)
Cross country/track & field: Vinsetta Covington (criminal justice and sociology), Kolan Livingston (agriculture and environmental science), Taviana Watts (mass communications)
Football: Matthew Bizimana and Dennis Bryant (exercise science), Marquese Livers (social science), Jordan Level (physical education — non teaching), Jonathan Powell (psychology)
Softball: Katie Barber-Arbec (psychology), Paola Flores (biology), Jackie Zubiate (physical education)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.