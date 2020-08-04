Kentucky State University is offering its students options on how to receive educational instruction for the fall 2020 semester.
BREDS Choice is a new initiative by the university that emphasizes the personal health, safety and well-being of every member of the campus community.
Classes are scheduled to start on Saturday, Aug. 15.
To promote social distancing and safety, courses will be delivered to students in the following formats:
Hybrid (in-class/synchronous) instruction, where students will attend class, both face-to-face with reduced classroom size and attend class synchronously via the university’s learning platform — Blackboard — on alternating days.
Online/asynchronous instruction, where students will receive instruction via the university’s learning platform — Blackboard — by engaging with material provided and/or recorded by faculty.
Students have six options from which to choose for the upcoming semester — online student living in the residence halls, online student living off-campus, online student living at home, hybrid student living in the residence halls, hybrid student living in hotel or hybrid student living off-campus.
Students who choose the hybrid option will have the flexibility to revert to online instruction if they become uncomfortable with face-to-face instruction.
Students also have options if choosing to live in the residence halls. Students may choose to live in a single room with no roommate or to live with a roommate. Students choosing to live with a roommate will be able to be in common areas with their roommate, including eating in the café while following social distancing guidelines. A student may also choose to live in a partner hotel with a roommate.
Meal plans will be an option for Kentucky State students living on or off campus this semester.
All students must submit their choice and pay housing deposits by 2 p.m. Friday. Students should go to www.kysu.edu/BREDSchoice to submit their choice.
Every freshman will receive a laptop with the proper supports, including technology assistance from Kentucky State’s information technology office, at no cost to the students.
Each student will receive a COVID-19 safety kit, information about scheduling COVID-19 testing and access to the newly launched GO K-STATE app, available for download in the Apple and Google stores.
Kentucky State President M. Christopher Brown II will conduct Q&A sessions on Wednesday on BREDS Choice. Information on the sessions is available at www.kysu.edu.
