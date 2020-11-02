Will I be next?
Those four words surrounded by the photos of more than three dozen Kentucky State University students wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts dot the Hill on campus overlooking East Main Street.
The display was set up by KSU’s W.O.K.E. (Wisdom Opportunities Knowledge Empowerment) Task Force, which was established by President M. Christopher Brown II to “assist students in uplifting, educating and empowering the campus community and those most impacted by unequal protection under the law,” shortly after the grand jury findings in the Breonna Taylor case were released.
“Kentucky State University students understand Black lives matter and Black colleges’ power and purpose, and recognize the need for their fellow students to organize in an effort to eliminate and dismantle systems that oppress our communities,” Brown said.
K-State students disappointed with the grand jury's decision were given an opportunity to be included in the photos wearing BLM T-shirts provided by the school “so that members of our community can hear our pain and see our greatness,” according to a press release.
The W.O.K.E. Task Force is co-chaired by Student Government Association President Kirk Miller and Miss Kentucky State University Yasmine Harper. Additional student members include Mahogany Shelton, Christian White and Savion Briggs. Dr. Erin Gilliam, dean of the Whitney Young Honors Collegium and associate professor of history, Vice President for Student Engagement and Campus Life and Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Derek Greenfield, Executive Director of University College Dr. Walter Malone, Business Manager of Executive Operations Nikki McZee and Senior Vice President for Brand Identity and University Relations Clara Ross Stamps collaborate with the students.
“President Brown understands our emotions are broad and varying. He is a scholar on Black colleges and recognizes our history of activism, and supports our efforts to create real change,” Kirk added.
