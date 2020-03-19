Kentucky State University has suspended in-person classes until Monday, April 13.
Faculty and staff are working remotely to prepare course instruction and classes will resume online Monday. Students are asked not to return to campus. Housing will be made available for those in appropriate circumstances, according to KSU President M. Christopher Brown II.
“To date, in-person classes will not resume until April 13. That may be subject to change during this ever-evolving, rapidly changing situation. Students are still encouraged to practice social distancing in their homes away from campus,” he said.
Returning students who plan to vacate residence halls will receive a housing credit next semester. Graduating seniors will be issued a prorated housing refund from the office of the bursar two to three weeks after graduation. The Housing Refund Request form should only be completed by students who do not plan to reside in the residence halls again when, and if in-person classes resume.
The dining center is closed but pickup meals are provided twice a day from the Underwood Cafeteria in the Carl M. Hill Student Center. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is served from 5:30-7 p.m.
All nonessential KSU employees are encouraged to telecommute until April 13.
“The safety and well-being of our campus community is of the utmost importance,” Brown added.
Effective immediately and subject to supervisor approval, Kentucky State employees may take up to 45 hours for 7½-hour employees and 48 hours for 8-hour employees in order to self-quarantine, care for an immediate family member, provide child care resulting from school closures or other related scenarios. The COVID-19 temporary liberal leave policy is available to all full-time employees.
KSU buildings are closed to the public. Only essential staff with a valid K-State ID may enter.
“This decision by Kentucky State University aligns with our goal to reduce the number of interactions on campus, slow the rate of transmission and protect and care for the wellbeing of our campus community,” Brown said.
KSU will not host any formal on-campus events and has suspended participation in sports and intramural athletic competitions until April 13.
Visit kysu.edu/COVID19 for important updates and in-depth frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding academic support, dining and residence halls.
