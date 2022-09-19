During a special-called meeting on Friday morning, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents discussed what steps the university needed to take to perform an external audit of the college's finances. 

Dr. Gerald Shields, vice president of Finance and Administration, told the board that all institutions of higher education, both public and private, conduct annual audits. 

KSU entrance 021522.jpg

Kentucky State University (Photo submitted)

