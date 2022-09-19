During a special-called meeting on Friday morning, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents discussed what steps the university needed to take to perform an external audit of the college's finances.
Dr. Gerald Shields, vice president of Finance and Administration, told the board that all institutions of higher education, both public and private, conduct annual audits.
He noted that the last audit that was completed for Kentucky State University was by auditing firm Crowe LLP in fiscal year 2020. Protiviti, another accounting firm, has been helping the school complete the fiscal year 2021 financial statements as of Sept. 1.
The company that performs this year's audit will be selected by the college's Chief of Staff Dr. Daarel Burnette and the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE).
Once it starts, the audit is expected to last around four to six months as the company performs field work and publishes the results.
"The purpose of the external auditors is to share with you and identify risk and/or highlight opportunities to enhance organization compliance with its legal and regulator obligations," Shields said while briefing the board. "To provide independently verified information for our organization's shareholders, lenders and investors and of course other key stakeholders."
After he finished his presentation, the board asked Shields why there had not been an external audit in 2021.
Shields said that due to the resignation of former KSU President M. Christopher Brown as well as the departure of everyone on that board of regents, that the records needed were in no condition to be audited.
"That carried over, unfortunately, into fiscal year 2021-22," Shields added.
Shields said that currently he and CPE were looking at different firms that could potentially perform the audit.
"I have been engaged with CPE, we're looking at audit firms that have experience in auditing higher-ed institutions," Burnette said. "We believe we have an opportunity to utilize an audit firm here locally in Lexington at the University of Kentucky. We are not sure if we are able to reach an agreement yet, but we have a couple of firms in mind who will more than likely be willing."
He concluded that approval from the regents was the only thing he needed to select a firm and get started with the process.
Shortly afterwards, the board voted unanimously in favor of permitting KSU to to enter into an agreement with an external auditor.
