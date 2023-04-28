Kentucky Senate Minority Floor Leader Senator Gerald A. Neal will serve as Kentucky State University’s 2023 Commencement Convocation speaker on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. in the William Exum Center. Nearly 200 students will receive degrees in various disciplines.
Neal, D-Louisville, was elected by his caucus to serve as the Democratic Floor Leader. In serving as Senate Democratic Floor Leader (2023) and having served as the Senate Democratic Caucus chair (2014-2016), both accomplishments are a first for an African American in the history of Kentucky.
He was first elected in 1989 and has since served consecutive terms. He serves on the Education, Judiciary, and Appropriations and Revenue standing committees. Neal is a Kentucky Bar Association member and a Louisville and Kentucky Bar Association Fellow. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), having been elected Parliamentarian.
Neal graduated from Kentucky State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science. Kentucky State bestowed him an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters in 2004, and he addressed graduates at his alma mater on May 8, 2012.
Additionally, Neal received a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law and was named a Distinguished Alumni Law Fellow by the faculty. He later received the Law school’s highest recognition, The Lawrence Grauman Award, for service to the legal profession. Neal also pursued graduate studies in political theory at the University of Michigan.
His academic appointments have included senior fellow of Public Policy and adjunct professor and lecturer in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Louisville, Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky. Senator Neal taught/teaches courses in history, state and local government, health and welfare policy, Civil Rights and the law (including voter, housing, employment, education, world political theory, and criminal justice). He is a frequent lecturer and panelist.
