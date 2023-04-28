Kentucky Senate Minority Floor Leader Senator Gerald A. Neal will serve as Kentucky State University’s 2023 Commencement Convocation speaker on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. in the William Exum Center. Nearly 200 students will receive degrees in various disciplines.

Neal, D-Louisville, was elected by his caucus to serve as the Democratic Floor Leader. In serving as Senate Democratic Floor Leader (2023) and having served as the Senate Democratic Caucus chair (2014-2016), both accomplishments are a first for an African American in the history of Kentucky. 

Gerald Neal

