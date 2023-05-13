KSU logo

On Saturday, Kentucky State University Board of Regents Chair Tammi Dukes announced that the school would be holding a series of four presidential forums Tuesday-Thursday for faculty, staff, students, and community stakeholders on-campus at the Extension Office Building or via Zoom.

In an effort to foster transparency and engagement, the forums will allow attendees to pose questions directly to the candidates,” Dukes explained in her statement. “Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the candidate whose forum they attended. 

