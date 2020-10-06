Kentucky State University's Chiffon Robinson will host a “Racial Healing Circle” informational session at 3 p.m. Wednesday to learn more about the technique of improving dialogue. The virtual Racial Healing Circle will take place Oct. 14.

This is a virtual platform for "productive, positivity, diverse and an eye-opening conversation," the organizer said. 

RSVP to Robinson at KSU Campus Life & Student Engagement, 400 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601; 502-597-6886; or Chiffon.Robinson1@kysu.edu.

