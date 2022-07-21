Kentucky State University Board of Regents Academic Affairs committee met for a special-called virtual meeting Wednesday morning to go over the status of expectations as it relates to House Bill 250 and the priorities and agenda of the committee for the upcoming year.
Regent and Committee Chair Charles Moyer led the meeting and introduced Travis Powell, Vice President/General Counsel for the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), to give a presentation for the expectations as of current in regard to the emergency funding granted to KSU through HB 250.
Powell went over the management improvement plan portion of the bill and highlighted the four areas that impact academic affairs — academic program offerings, course offerings, faculty productivity guidelines and student success enrollment management strategies.
A focus area that was recently added was student academic progress and results in the development of an online curriculum with the intent of offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees online.
The management improvement plan is due in November. In November 2025, CPE will conduct a three-year performance analysis where they will evaluate how efficiently KSU’s management improvement plan will have worked.
“November will be here before we know it and while we don’t have anything written down per se yet on the plan, we’ve got a lot of ideas and a lot of research has been going on," Powell said. "I think we’re positioning ourselves well into the plan development and I think we’re right where we need to be in that regard."
According to Powell, CPE has received $5 million this fiscal year and $10 million for the next fiscal year for the purposes of distributing the funds to KSU if goals and benchmarks are met in accordance with the management improvement plan.
“The $15 million in the next two fiscal years is absolutely critical to the institution for all of the financial issues we’ve had, but also to provide incentive funding and seed funding potentially for new initiatives that the institution wants to take on,” Powell added.
Powell brought up looking into the issue of offering perhaps too many course offerings and committee member and associate professor of chemistry at KSU, Dr. Scott Wicker, added that he has noticed this issue in particular throughout the science courses that KSU currently offers.
For example, KSU offers a chemistry course for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) majors, a chemistry course for non-STEM majors and a chemistry course for nursing majors.
“As I read this course offering and what we’re looking to do for the management improvement plan, I think at some point we’re going to have to have a realistic conversation about our mission. Do we have the necessary capacity, the resources and the actual intent to carry out the mission? Can we carry out the mission efficiently and effectively with our organizational structure, with our scope of academic planning, with our talent pool that we have for academic offering, and to refigure ourselves to meet quality?” Wicker asked.
Another issue brought up during the meeting was presented by Student Regent Savion Briggs, where he stated that there have been instances where the uncertainty of what courses to take was present.
“When you have students that are now sophomores or juniors or seniors, and we have to understand that we didn’t take our prerequisites for certain minors and things, that kind of sets us back," Briggs said. "I think all of this is critical to the success for the students, but also, we’ve got to make sure we have the proper advising and everyone has the exact schedule to go down to receive our degrees.”
Wednesday’s meeting was the first one for the academic affairs committee, and these issues are just some of the challenges that the committee will be tackling in the upcoming year. There a total of five members of the academic affairs committee, including:
Regent Charles Moyer, Chair
Regent Herman Walston
Student Regent Savion Briggs
Associate Professor of Chemistry Scott Wicker
Executive Director of Financial Aid Russelle Keese
