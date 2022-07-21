Kentucky State University Board of Regents Academic Affairs committee met for a special-called virtual meeting Wednesday morning to go over the status of expectations as it relates to House Bill 250 and the priorities and agenda of the committee for the upcoming year.

Regent and Committee Chair Charles Moyer led the meeting and introduced Travis Powell, Vice President/General Counsel for the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), to give a presentation for the expectations as of current in regard to the emergency funding granted to KSU through HB 250.

