In the wake of a national pandemic, members of the Beta Mu chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated teamed up with the fraternity’s alumni to donate some local favorites to some of Frankfort’s essential workers. 

It is a time-honored tradition at Kentucky State University for Greek-lettered student organizations to sponsor a week of campus activities. Considering the University COVID-19 status, the Alpha alumni were innovative in the planning of a week-long fundraiser. 

While the virtual events were a huge success, the greater pleasure was derived from the donations received and the measure of giving back. Half of the money raised will be presented to Kentucky State University in the form of a scholarship, the remaining funds allowed the men of Alpha Phi Alpha to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Frankfort Regional Medical Center and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department for their dedication during these difficult times. 

On Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department got a taste of B’s Bakery and Frankfort Regional Medical Center staff were treated to lunch from Davinci’s Pizza. The Beta Mu chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is ever-committed to service and supporting both Kentucky State University and the Frankfort community during a time of widespread closures and concern.

