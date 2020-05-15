Kentucky State University junior outfielder Dom Lawson has been honored by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for his work on the field and in the classroom.
Lawson, who has a 3.67 GPA in accounting, was named to the Academic All-District 5 team, selected by CoSIDA. It marks the second consecutive season a Kentucky State University player has earned the organization's academic award. He becomes just the fourth KSU student-athlete to pick up the recognition.
Lawson is a graduate of Nelson County High School.
District 5 is comprised of schools from the Gulf South Conference, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Sunshine State Conference.
"This is a really special honor for Dom to earn First Team All-District honors," said Kentucky State University head baseball coach Rob Henry. "He's been a mainstay in our outfield and in our lineup, and has been great in the classroom as well. Dom is one of our team leaders, and this honor is a great representation of what he means to our program."
In the 19 games KSU played this spring, Lawson hit .426 with 17 runs scored and 12 runs batted in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.