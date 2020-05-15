051620.KSUBSB-Lawson_submitted

Kentucky State junior outfielder Dom Lawson has earned academic all-district honors. (Photo submitted)

Kentucky State University junior outfielder Dom Lawson has been honored by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for his work on the field and in the classroom.

Lawson, who has a 3.67 GPA in accounting, was named to the Academic All-District 5 team, selected by CoSIDA. It marks the second consecutive season a Kentucky State University player has earned the organization's academic award. He becomes just the fourth KSU student-athlete to pick up the recognition.  

Lawson is a graduate of Nelson County High School.

District 5 is comprised of schools from the Gulf South Conference, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Sunshine State Conference.

"This is a really special honor for Dom to earn First Team All-District honors," said Kentucky State University head baseball coach Rob Henry. "He's been a mainstay in our outfield and in our lineup, and has been great in the classroom as well. Dom is one of our team leaders, and this honor is a great representation of what he means to our program."

In the 19 games KSU played this spring, Lawson hit .426 with 17 runs scored and 12 runs batted in.

