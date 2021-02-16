Looking for a way to connect with Kentucky authors and artists without leaving the comfort of your home?
The Kentucky Book Festival announced Monday that its managing organization Kentucky Humanities and First Southern National Bank will sponsor a new literary subscription series.
The Kentucky Book Festival Book Bundle will showcase the work of state authors and artisans into a mailed-to-your-door experience.
“Subscribers will find themselves inside the stories of amazing Kentucky writers as they receive a unique mix of books and hand-picked specialty items created by artists across the Commonwealth,” said Sara Woods, Kentucky Book Festival director.
“The accompanying specialty items subscribers will receive will vary with each bundle and may include bookplates signed by participating authors, custom bookmarks, greeting cards, coaster sets, stickers, and more. Each book bundle will also include a Kentucky Soaps & Such product, such as Plainview Farm Lip Balm.”
According to Woods, the first annual book bundle series will feature “Clay’s Quilt” by Silas House; “Just a Few Miles South” by Ouita Michel; “Kill All Your Darlings” by mystery writer David Bell; and “Perfect Black” by Crystal Wilkinson.
Featured artists with products in select bundles include Rachael Sinclair, Brenna Flannery, Matthew Taylor Wilson and Ron Davis.
For more information on the book bundle series and the authors and artists involved, visit www.kybookfestival.org
The 40th anniversary of the Kentucky Book Festival is planned for Nov. 5-6 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.