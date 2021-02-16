Kentucky Book Festival

Looking for a way to connect with Kentucky authors and artists without leaving the comfort of your home?

The Kentucky Book Festival announced Monday that its managing organization Kentucky Humanities and First Southern National Bank will sponsor a new literary subscription series.

The Kentucky Book Festival Book Bundle will showcase the work of state authors and artisans into a mailed-to-your-door experience.

“Subscribers will find themselves inside the stories of amazing Kentucky writers as they receive a unique mix of books and hand-picked specialty items created by artists across the Commonwealth,” said Sara Woods, Kentucky Book Festival director. 

“The accompanying specialty items subscribers will receive will vary with each bundle and may include bookplates signed by participating authors, custom bookmarks, greeting cards, coaster sets, stickers, and more. Each book bundle will also include a Kentucky Soaps & Such product, such as Plainview Farm Lip Balm.”

According to Woods, the first annual book bundle series will feature “Clay’s Quilt” by Silas House; “Just a Few Miles South” by Ouita Michel; “Kill All Your Darlings” by mystery writer David Bell; and “Perfect Black” by Crystal Wilkinson.

Featured artists with products in select bundles include Rachael Sinclair, Brenna Flannery, Matthew Taylor Wilson and Ron Davis.

For more information on the book bundle series and the authors and artists involved, visit www.kybookfestival.org

The 40th anniversary of the Kentucky Book Festival is planned for Nov. 5-6 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription