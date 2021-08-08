Students at all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities can expect to see a mask mandate in place, when classes begin for the fall semester.
In a joint letter issued Friday that was signed by every president of the state’s public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and the Council on Postsecondary Education, they stated, “Just a few weeks ago, we seemed poised to return to a sense of normalcy we all desired. And while we remain eager to begin the semester, we are again dealing with the challenges of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the need to take precautions we hoped would be no longer needed.
“After careful consideration of the CDC’s updated guidelines, consultation with public health officials, and the current spike in cases due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities will require face coverings to be worn in all campus buildings, by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.”
In the letter, they noted it is vitally important that everyone feels as safe as possible in the current environment, “so they can learn, teach, and provide support for our campuses at the highest level possible. We appreciate everyone doing their part to make that a reality.
“While all of our campuses are in the process of providing detailed guidance to respective communities, it is important that public higher education stands together in this fight against COVID-19 and moving the Commonwealth forward through high-quality education. In spite of this virus and the toll it has taken on everyone, we are excited about what this year will bring. If everyone does their part, we can defeat this disease.”
In a letter sent to all University of Kentucky students Friday morning announcing the new policy, UK President Eli Capilouto stated, “While vaccinations are our best protection — those vaccinated contract the virus far less often than others, and when they do, they are unlikely to get seriously ill — we believe now is the time to add additional safety measures.
“Masking has been shown to help prevent contracting the virus. As importantly, it helps stop the spread of the virus. Some of the latest science indicates that the Delta variant is more transmissible than early mutations of the virus.”
Capilouto added, “Students who are not vaccinated will take an entry test in the coming days. They also will be tested on a regular basis throughout the school year until they are vaccinated or provide us with verification of that status. Unvaccinated students must also continue to fill out the daily health screener.
“To protect our campus, we will begin considering these options for staff and faculty as well — mandatory vaccines and mandatory testing on a regular basis.
