The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA’s) internship program for the 2022 summer is accepting applications.
 
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles encourages Kentucky college students seeking a career in agriculture or government to apply for positions in the internship program.
“Our KDA interns gain the unique opportunity to work alongside department employees and serve the citizens of the commonwealth,” Quarles said. “Our past interns used their experiences at the department to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field. If you are a college student with an interest in an agricultural career, we encourage you to apply.”
 
In addition to agriculture, KDA interns may work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields. Internships, dependent upon workplace situations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will run from June to August.
 
Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.
 
To apply, download and complete the application on the KDA’s website at kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html. Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter, and three references. Applications and attachments must be emailed to Mark.White@ky.gov or mailed to Mark White, Division of Human Resources, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, 107 Corporate Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.
 
Applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 13.
 
For more information, go to kyagr.com/marketing/internship-program.html or contact White at 502-782-0291 or Mark.White@ky.gov.

