The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is expanding its two civil engineering scholarship programs to now include a third construction management scholarship — all of which provide tuition assistance, hands-on experience and guaranteed employment after graduation.

“This is a one-of-a-kind scholarship program that offers more than financial assistance but also practical experience to help students start a meaningful career that will help build a better Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. 

KYTC

