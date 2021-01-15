KYTC

For more than 70 years, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been paving the way for youth to pursue engineering careers by offering two scholarship programs to help pay for college and guarantee a job.

This school year KYTC will award up to 30 new scholarships to students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees.

“Our scholarship program has a track record of producing future transportation leaders, like our Deputy Secretary, Mike Hancock, and our State Highway Engineer, James Ballinger,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Investing in engineering education and providing hands-on work experience for Kentucky students benefits the entire commonwealth. It helps guarantee a talented workforce to keep transportation moving forward.”    

The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year engineering degree who attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University or Kentucky State University. It is awarded to 10-20 new students and can be worth up to $51,000 (ranging from $6,200 to $6,600 per semester).

The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship was established in 2009 and partners with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Each scholarship student will receive $3,000 per semester to complete an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from either of the KCTCS campuses in Lexington or Prestonsburg. The Cabinet will award up to 10 scholarships to students to attend either campus.

Both of these scholarships provide employment during the summer and job placement at KYTC after graduation. Scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they received the scholarship. Former scholarship recipients have held top management positions at KYTC including multiple state highway engineers, chief district engineers and branch managers.

The application deadline for both scholarship programs is Feb. 1, and recipients will be notified in April.

For more information about these scholarships and other educational opportunities, please visit https://transportation.ky.gov/Education/ or call 502-564-3730.

