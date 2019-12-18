Kentucky students can submit their artwork for the annual Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway art contest.
This year’s theme is “Adopt-a-Highway: Keeping Kentucky Beautiful.” The artwork will promote a litter-free message to Kentuckians.
Monday marked the first day that entries were accepted. Students have until Friday, Feb. 14, to submit their pieces. Public, private and homeschooled students are invited to enter.
“This longstanding tradition engages our youngest citizens early in life to promote a cleaner Kentucky and welcomes them to use their creativity and voices to encourage all Kentuckians to partner in keeping our roadways beautiful and litter-free,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray in a press release.
The contest has four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. The winner of each age division will earn a $100 gift card, and second and third place winners will receive a $50 gift card. Work from those who place will be featured in the Adopt-a-Highway calendar and in prints at the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.
Evaluation criteria can be found at https://transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway/Pages/Events.aspx along with an entry form. The contest has been held for over 20 years. Western Hills High School’s Olivia Onodu was a winner in the 15-18 category in last year’s contest.