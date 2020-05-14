Four years ago, a group of seniors helped lead Franklin County’s girls basketball team to the state tournament championship game for the first time in 36 years.
The five seniors graduated in 2016, and they’ve just kept achieving.
Anna Arrastia, Malaka Frank, Dasia Kilbourne, Sierra Newton and Lauren Willard have all earned bachelor’s degrees in at least four years, and three of them played college basketball.
“They’re just the best people,” FCHS girls basketball coach Joey Thacker said. “We didn’t have better talent than everybody else, but we had better people in the locker room.”
Frank signed with Western Kentucky, an NCAA Division I school. She left after 1½ years, transferring to Georgetown College.
She played collegiate basketball for three years, missing this past season with an injury.
Frank graduated with a degree in psychology and a minor in child development and has applied to a graduate program at Georgetown with plans to earn a master’s degree in special education.
“I’d eventually like to start a daycare center,” she said. “I have a lot of goals, but I take them one by one.”
Frank knew she wanted to work with children, but it took awhile to settle on a major.
“I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do,” she said. “I started out majoring in elementary education, then I changed to PE. When I got to Georgetown I changed to psychology. I want to work with kids, maybe coaching or something like that.”
Frank was set to coach a 16U AAU team this summer, but that’s been put on hold with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I coached a fifth grade team a few months ago,” Frank said. “I loved it.”
She learned some life lessons playing basketball.
“Facing adversity,” she said. “I had a lot of injuries in my career, and I couldn’t let it get me down. You have to keep fighting, keep getting back up until you’re successful.”
Arrastia graduated from Georgetown in 3½ years, earning a degree in business administration with a minor in Spanish. She’s the executive administrative assistant to the president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and is considering going to graduate school.
Arrastia played basketball for the Tigers for three years, skipping her senior season because she was graduating early.
She worked as an assistant coach at FCHS this past season.
“I’m glad I did it,” she said. “I got to see the other side of things, and to work for the coach I played for, I thought that was neat.”
Arrastia came away with some lessons from basketball.
“One thing is definitely learning how to be part of a team, and you have to be responsible,” she said. “Those are the two big things.”
Kilbourne also played at Georgetown, putting in 2½ years before being sidelined with a chronic skin disease.
She graduated early this month with a double major in sports administration and communications and media studies.
Kilbourne plans to attend nursing school at Kentucky State University in the fall.
Her favorite memory from FCHS was playing in the state tournament her junior and senior years.
“It was so much fun, just the state tournament experience,” Kilbourne said. “We had the community behind us, and I really enjoyed going to the state tournament.
“I think it builds character,” she said about lessons learned from basketball. “You deal with adversity, and you learn teamwork. I definitely tried to be a good teammate. You want to work well with other people.”
Newton graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a double major in journalism and electronic media and broadcasting.
She’s currently working part-time at the Cincinnati Enquirer while looking for full-time work. She was the sports editor of The Northerner, NKU’s student newspaper, her last 21 months in college.
“I’d like to end up on TV, shooting my own footage,” Newton said. “I did that this fall. I covered volleyball, football and soccer, and I really liked it.”
What she learned playing basketball has helped her in college.
“I think an important part is you learn to work with different people,” Newton said. “You’re going to work with people who are not just like you, and you have to learn how to communicate. Sometimes when you communicate with someone and they don’t understand, you have to realize that you may need to change the way you communicate.”
Willard is wrapping up her senior year at Transylvania University, graduating on May 23 with a double major in Spanish language and culture and educational and social change.
Next up is law school in the fall at the University of Kentucky.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do,” Willard said about law school. “Educational policies is what I’m leaning toward, but I’m open to different things.”
While the state tournament was a goal reached, it isn’t Willard’s top basketball memory.
“That would be when we beat Elizabethtown my senior year,” she said. “As a team we were so excited, the student body was there, and Coach Thacker was so excited.
“The state tournaments were fun, but beating Elizabethtown is my best memory from high school, not just basketball.”
Practice was where Willard picked up her biggest lesson in basketball.
“You learn a lot about consistency in practice,” she said. “A lot of times you don’t get something right away, and you have to be consistent in practice. If you don’t get it instantly, you have to work for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.