Mississippi

A Frankfort student has been named to the University of Mississippi's spring honor roll.

John Dalton Landrum made the Dean's Honor Roll, which is for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5-3.74.

In order to be eligible for the honor roll, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

