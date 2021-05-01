Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — A student from Frankfort is among more than 5,000 candidates for graduation at the University of Mississippi's commencement this weekend.

John Dalton Landrum is a Philosophy major and a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Liberal Arts.

