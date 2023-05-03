Gabriel Langley Boaventura, of Frankfort, is one of the first students selected for the Auditor of Public Accounts’ (APA) new paid summer internship program.

“I congratulate and welcome Gabriel as one of the first college students selected for the inaugural class of our ‘Follow the Data Internship Program,’” said Auditor Mike Harmon. “The goal of our new paid intern program is to seek out the best and brightest college students who have an interest in a future career with APA or government accounting as a whole.”

050323.Gabriel Langley Boaventura_submitted.jpg

Gabriel Langley Boaventura, a Frankfort graduate attending Kentucky, has been selected for the Auditor of Public Accounts’ new paid summer internship program. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription