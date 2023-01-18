Reedius Lee, of Frankfort, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Southern New Hampshire logo.png

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

