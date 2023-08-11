Every Franklin County Schools student is eligible for free breakfasts and lunches.
Two Kentucky legislators would like to see more students have access to school meals.
State Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-Louisville) and state Rep. Chad Aull (D-Lexington) unveiled legislation that would do just that at a press conference Friday morning at Peaks Mill Elementary.
Their bill, which will be considered by the General Assembly early next year, would strengthen access to a federal program that helps qualified schools provide meals to every student for free.
“One of the foundation building blocks is access to healthy and nutritious food,” Chambers Armstrong said. “Not having enough food, or enough healthy food, has lifelong impacts on a child.
“Research shows that kids who are food insecure are more likely to repeat a grade, experience developmental impairments, have social and behavioral problems. It increases the risk of asthma, anemia, anxiety and aggression.”
A federal program, Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), helps qualified schools provide free meals to every student.
“Let me explain from our perspective why this is so important,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “We’re a CEP district. We’ve been a CEP district for the last several years. Districtwide, all our students this year are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches.
“In a district where there is quite a bit of diversity, quite a bit of poverty, we know there are certain students where the only hot meal that they’re going to get is one that we provide them here in schools. Having a full belly is the most important way to ensure that you’re going to help that child learn and succeed.”
Under the legislation being introduced by Chambers Armstrong and Aull, all public schools that have at least 60% of their student body meet CEP’s income-eligibility requirements would have to participate by 2025-2026.
The bill also calls for additional state funding to help schools participating in the program by calling on the state to closely match the federal compensating rate for each CEP-eligible meal.
“According to Feeding America, nearly 580,000 Kentuckians face hunger, and more than 154,000 of them are children,” Aull said. “That’s about one in seven children.”
Peaks Mill Principal Cassie House sees the benefit of CEP on a daily basis.
“When they asked me to speak, my goal was to make sure I put faces with the students who benefit from this program,” she said. “I can definitely say, without naming names, I know for sure that when we think about coming back to school, some of those students, their biggest thing is getting in the breakfast line right after getting off the school bus.
“I know that for our community here, there are a lot of students who benefit from this, and I hope it’s something we can continue.”
