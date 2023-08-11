081223.Peaks Mill Lunch_ly.JPG

Cafeteria workers assemble salads Friday at Peaks Mill Elementary. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Every Franklin County Schools student is eligible for free breakfasts and lunches.

Two Kentucky legislators would like to see more students have access to school meals.

081223.Cassie House_ly.JPG

Peaks Mill Principal Cassie House speaks during a press conference Friday at the school where legislation to help schools provide free meals to students was unveiled. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription