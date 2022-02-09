Legislation to require students K-12 to play on teams based on their biological sex, and not the sex that they identify with, was approved by the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.
Senate Bill 83, sponsored by Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, would direct the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) to develop administrative regulations or bylaws requiring schools that participate in interscholastic athletics to designate all athletic teams, activities and sports based upon the biological sex of the students eligible to participate, and prohibit male students from participating in athletic teams, activities, and sports designated as "girls."
Mills testified that although the KHSAA has a regulation on the subject, “I believe there are flaws in this regulation that could ultimately lead to a female high school athlete competing unfairly with a biological male.”
He said boys have athletic advantages even before puberty in cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength and endurance, speed and agility.
“An Australian study showed that a 9-year-old male was faster on short sprints by 9.8%, and in a mile run by 16.6%,” Mills said. “Male athletes still have advantages even after testosterone suppression. Hormone therapy in males after puberty does not substantially eliminate the male athletic advantage.”
David Walls, executive director of the Family Foundation, told the committee, “Women deserve to compete on a level playing field. Allowing males to compete in women’s sports destroys fair competition in women’s athletic opportunities. Unfortunately, across the nation, we see more and more instances where males have taken away championships, records, and countless athletic opportunities from female athletes.”
James Craig a member of the Jefferson County Board of Education, testified against the bill.
“We don’t know how many transgender students are in our schools, so we don’t know how many are going to be potentially adversely affected by this bill," he said. "But we do know the importance of athletic participation for those students.”
Chris Hartman of the Fairness Campaign told the committee, “Like all kids, transgender kids simply want to go to school, play with their friends, and feel included.”
He noted the KHSAA already has a policy in place.
“Those policies deserve to be revisited from time to time, to ensure that they are fair and inclusive, and reflect the best science, but we believe that work is best left up to the experts in each sport and medical professionals,” he added.
The bill passed 9-3, with opponents saying this is a solution in search of a problem. It now heads to the Senate floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.