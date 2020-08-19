082020.IsaiahLester_submitted.jpg

Isaiah Lester (Photo submitted)

Isaiah Lester, of Frankfort, has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

A senior at Woodford County High School, Lester is also a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, varsity basketball team and bass fishing team.

