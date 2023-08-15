Middlesboro Lions Photo

The 1954 Middlesboro Lions. (courtesy Ron Schmidt)

The 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" taught us “If you build it, they will come.” 1992’s "A League of Their Own" said “there’s no crying in baseball.” And 1993’s "The Sandlot" taught us that you never keep score.

However, a film currently in pre-production plans to do more than give us a catchy phrase; it aims to tell the story of the 1954 Middlesboro, Kentucky Lions and their road to win that year’s Kentucky Little League Championship. The Lions were the first integrated Little League team in Kentucky, and only the second in the southern United States.

This Field Looks Green To Me Promo.png
Ron Schmidt.jpg

Ron Schmidt

