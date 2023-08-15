The 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" taught us “If you build it, they will come.” 1992’s "A League of Their Own" said “there’s no crying in baseball.” And 1993’s "The Sandlot" taught us that you never keep score.
However, a film currently in pre-production plans to do more than give us a catchy phrase; it aims to tell the story of the 1954 Middlesboro, Kentucky Lions and their road to win that year’s Kentucky Little League Championship. The Lions were the first integrated Little League team in Kentucky, and only the second in the southern United States.
"This Field Looks Green to Me" is a story of childhood in the Jim Crow South through the eyes of a trio of 12-year-olds, two white, one Black, and how friendship and teamwork helped a group of youngsters confront and in many ways overcome the specter of racism where Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia meet in the Cumberland Gap.
The executive producer of the film, Ron Schmidt, is intimately acquainted with life in 1950s Middlesboro. A native of the town and a longtime baseball coach outside of his professional role as CPA in the Cleveland, Ohio area, Schmidt wants to use the story of the Middlesboro Lions as a chance to draw parallels between the racial tensions of the 1950s and the increasing divisions in America today.
“Reflecting on my own history, it’s clear to me that my ‘wokeness,’ if you will, was not born of law, but rather by relationship. I was fortunate as a young boy to play on one of the first integrated baseball teams in the south, the Middlesboro Elks," Schmidt stated. The Elks were a later team that played in the same league as the Lions.
“While I couldn’t count my Black teammates among my best friends (Jim Crow stifled close social relationships between races), playing ball with Black kids and learning the lessons of teamwork together profoundly changed my world view. It also imbued me with the heart to do my part in leveling the playing field for Black people and the economically disadvantaged through mentoring and advocacy.”
Advocacy is one of the driving forces behind the production of this film. Should it be made, one of the key commitments made by Schmidt and the rest of the executive team is that profits from the film go to Kentucky State University and Simmons College, the state’s only two Historically Black Colleges (HBCUs), as well as with Berea College, the first university in Kentucky to integrate and the only school that focuses on offering post-secondary educations to students from low-income families.
“Now is the time to redouble our efforts to ensure that Black and economically-challenged kids continue to have the opportunity to develop their God-given talents in Kentucky’s post-secondary educational institutions,” Schmidt explained. “Recognizing Berea and KSU For their long-term commitment to making college affordable and maintaining a racially diverse student population is a thoughtful and powerful way of preserving educational opportunities for students in Kentucky.”
The film takes its title from an incident when the Lions traveled to Lexington to play a tournament. Then-Lexington Mayor Fred Fugazzi Jr. is alleged to have told the Lions’ league co-founder Harry Hoe that “You can't play here. This is a white field.” Hoe responded by saying, “Well Mr. Mayor, this field looks green to me.”
Hoe later said, "You know what I see when I look over there? Kids who want to play baseball. Not Black kids. Not white kids. Just kids. Who despite our world’s best efforts, they have yet to learn that you’re supposed to hate someone based on the color of their skin. And as far as it depends on me, I hope they never learn that.”
For more information on the film, or to find out more about how to help with the movie production through sponsorships, visit www.thisfieldlooksgreentome.com
