Charles Lewis is still working in the Franklin County Schools district, just not as principal at Franklin County High.
Lewis began working as the district’s coordinator of career and transition opportunities on Aug. 24. Chris Tracy has been named interim principal at FCHS.
“It was something that sounded intriguing to me,” Lewis said about the job change. “I talked to (FCS superintendent) Mark Kopp and (FCS deputy superintendent) Sharla Six about it. I was starting my 14th year at Franklin County, nine as assistant principal and five as head principal.
“This is something that allows me to work with kids all across the district and not only the ones at Franklin County.”
Lewis’ position is new to the district.
“We’re very excited about the position,” Six said. “Several other districts have this, but it wasn’t something we could do until we got some federal money.”
Six said ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds are being used for the position.
“The biggest thing is improving the college and career preparedness K through 12,” Six said. “We want to be a work ready community.”
Lewis said he has been asking teachers what they would like students to know as they transition from one level to the next.
“It’s a new position, and I’m looking at the transition from elementary to middle school, from middle to high school, and from high school to whatever is next,” he said. “At the high school level it’s preparing for college and being career ready. With the younger ones it’s getting them excited and giving them exposure to possibilities.
“At the elementary level we’re looking at a career fair. They know about firemen, policemen and teachers, but this would give them exposure to different careers.
“At the high school level it would be a job fair, and we could open it up to middle school.”
That’s in line with what Six envisions.
“We want to make sure our students and our families know all the college and career opportunities that are available to them,” she said.
Lewis has been talking to organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievers, and he’s discussed a financial program with Commonwealth Credit Union that would help elementary school students.
“We’re looking to expand the partnerships we have,” he said.
Lewis is in his 14th year in the district with all of them spent at FCHS. He previously worked in the Garrard County, Fayette County and Perry County school districts.
