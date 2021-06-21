The Lilian Lindsey Bookstore, located in the Paul Sawyier Public Library, has reopened.

Books

The store, which is run by Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library volunteers, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The bookstore is closed on Sunday and Friday.

This week the Friends are running a sale with a 30% discount on all items. Members of Friends receive an additional 10% discount.

PSPL is located at 319 Wapping St.

