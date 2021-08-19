Damon Greene devoted his life to children, spending 27 years as the chorus teacher at Elkhorn Middle School.
Diagnosed with cancer in 2017, Greene died on April 6, 2020, at the age of 50.
To honor Greene, a group of his friends and colleagues has started the Lift Every Voice scholarship, to be given to a Franklin County High School senior who plans on making music a big part of their future.
“We think this is the best way to say what Damon meant to us,” said FCHS choral director Raye Hurley. “He was able to love every child. It didn’t matter if they were a troublemaker in another class, once they were in his class they were his babies.
“He always sent me kids who were excited to sing.”
The scholarship was recently approved by the Franklin County Schools Board of Education, and all the details are being worked out, but it shows just what Greene meant to the district.
“I can remember us sitting down one time,” said Su Sheridan, who taught with Greene at EMS. “We were exhausted from a music show and art show, and he said, ‘Su, I love this. I love those kids.’”
And, oh, how they loved him back.
“He was so abundantly loved,” Sheridan said. “I can’t think of any student who ever wanted to get out of Mr. Greene’s class.”
Because Greene passed just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, a drive-thru visitation took place at EMS as parents, students, former students and colleagues joined in a parade to pay their respects to his family.
Finally, in May, a ceremony for Greene took place that was attended by students, colleagues and Greene’s family. The scholarship was announced at the ceremony, and FCHS choirs sang three songs. Before each song Hurley read comments from students.
“I tried to make what they said an introduction to the songs,” Hurley said. “Some students said they weren’t comfortable reading their comments, and others didn’t want to read because they thought they’d get too emotional.”
So Hurley read what the students wrote.
“Mr. Greene treated me like one of his own,” one student wrote. “He was the reason I wanted to come to school every day.”
“Mr. Greene always made me feel included. He had taught my mom, dad and Uncle Josh,” another student wrote. “One time, when I finished auditioning for a solo, he said ‘You sing just like your mama, good thing you don’t act like your daddy.’ And it was hilarious. He could smile at me and all my nerves would go away.”
In addition to his work at EMS, Greene spent 26 years as the minister of music at the First Baptist Church in Versailles, where he was born. He was also active in community theatre throughout Central Kentucky.
One student recalled Greene teaching basic music theory and calling upon him for the answer to a question. The student, who wasn’t paying attention, gave a wrong answer.
“I was unbelievably embarrassed and kind of angry at Mr. Greene for making me embarrassed,” the student wrote. “But then I realized Mr. Greene didn't call on me to embarrass me, he called on me because he knew I was too smart to just not care. That's what made me realize Mr. Greene was more than just a teacher; he was a mentor. Mr. Greene was the first teacher I had ever had that made me feel worth something; he was the first teacher to make me feel as if I had a family.”
The scholarship in Greene’s memory is being funded by donations.
“In my mailbox I found an envelope and on the front it said, ‘that man, that smile,’” Sheridan said. “I looked to see what was in there, and it was cash. To this day I have no idea who donated.”
Those interested in donating can send a check to Elkhorn Middle School in care of the bookkeeper. The check should be made out to Elkhorn Middle School, and Lift Every Voice Scholarship or Damon Greene Scholarship should go on the memo line.
The school’s address is 1060 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Those interested in applying for the scholarship should see a counselor at FCHS.
“Every day spent with Mr. Greene was a good day,” one student wrote for the May ceremony. “However, I remember quite vividly the day he told us he was sick. He was crying, I was crying, my peers were crying. We had spent three years of our adolescent lives with this amazing man, and the thought of him being stripped away from us was absolutely shattering.
“But, after he broke the news to us, he made us dry our tears and sing. Of course, we didn't want to ... we were devastated ... but he pushed us anyway. He continued to do so for the remainder of his life; no matter how sick he was or how horrible he felt, he was a light. He continued to sing. He continued to shine. He continued to inspire ... he was our light. Even today, he is our light.”
