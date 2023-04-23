2024 Distinguished Young Women of Frankfort_submitted_web.jpg

From left, Emma Marcum (Shelby County First Runner Up), Margaret Wilkerson, Mackinley Sharp, Kennedy Smith, Hannah Yates (Shelby County Distinguished Young Woman 2024), Lauren Harrod and Lindsey Werner (2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Frankfort) competed in the 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Frankfort scholarship program April 15 at Western Hills High School. (Photo by David Hargis, Hargis Photography)

 "DAVID M.HARGIS PHOTOGRAPHER"

The 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Frankfort scholarship program took place April 15 at Western Hills High School. Nine local high school seniors competed for cash and college scholarships.

Lindsey Werner was named the 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Frankfort, she also received awards in Interview, Self-Expression, Talent, Fitness and Be Your Best Self categories. She will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky program in January.

