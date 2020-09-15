Twenty-three 2020 high school graduates from Franklin County have been named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

To earn this honor, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.

Students who earned this honor were:

Frankfort High School: Claire Irish, Emily Slone.

Franklin County High School: Abraham Alhamdani, Autum Bailey, Alexander Bentley, Cole Dudley, Regan Gregory, Dylan Jamison, Sanjana Rahman, Camden Ritchie, Taryn Ritchie, Katelyn Rose, Tyler Stone.

Western Hills High School: Lena Adams, Carley Bishop, Savannah Kennedy, Dhruv Kothari, Katherine Miracle, Carleigh Parr, Ashley Peal, Amelia Wilson.

Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science: Lukas Negron, Anna Simpson.

These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.

“I congratulate these students for achieving this honor and for having worked so hard during their high school years,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This designation is especially impressive in the face of the educational challenges presented to these students during a worldwide health pandemic. I wish them much success as they continue their education. I have no doubt they will accomplish great things.”

The designation is named in honor of the late state Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.

KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky.

