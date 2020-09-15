Twenty-three 2020 high school graduates from Franklin County have been named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
To earn this honor, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.
Students who earned this honor were:
Frankfort High School: Claire Irish, Emily Slone.
Franklin County High School: Abraham Alhamdani, Autum Bailey, Alexander Bentley, Cole Dudley, Regan Gregory, Dylan Jamison, Sanjana Rahman, Camden Ritchie, Taryn Ritchie, Katelyn Rose, Tyler Stone.
Western Hills High School: Lena Adams, Carley Bishop, Savannah Kennedy, Dhruv Kothari, Katherine Miracle, Carleigh Parr, Ashley Peal, Amelia Wilson.
Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science: Lukas Negron, Anna Simpson.
These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.
“I congratulate these students for achieving this honor and for having worked so hard during their high school years,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This designation is especially impressive in the face of the educational challenges presented to these students during a worldwide health pandemic. I wish them much success as they continue their education. I have no doubt they will accomplish great things.”
The designation is named in honor of the late state Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.
KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.