Forty 2021 high school graduates from Frankfort have been named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
To earn this honor, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.
Students earning this honor were:
Frankfort Christian Academy: Thomas Barnes, Lindsay Miller, Jonah Stephens.
Frankfort High School: Alexander Aossey, Macy Dungan, Katelyn Judd, Leah Rome.
Franklin County High School: Jonathan Cook, Tate Dudgeon, Natalie Dufour, Laken Ellis, Cooper Hendrix, Soumya Maratha, Grace Parker, Arianna Rudolph, Ejemen Unuakhalu, Andrew Wright.
Western Hills High School: Brooke Aldridge, Craig Badger, Alexa Barker, MaKenna Briscoe, Rafael Fricker, Elizabeth Gardenhire, Harrison Hill, Jillian Jacobs, Sara Jones, Jai Joshi, Olivia Lewis, Virginia Lyle, Jiana Manglicmot, Peyton Oney, Thomas Quarles, Nicole Shouse, Tyler Smith, Sophia Stafford, Kobe Staude, Kavya Vasudevan, Gabriel True.
Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science: Ahmad Ateyeh, Olufunmilola Obielodan.
“My administration will always put education first, and that’s why we’re so proud to celebrate these students for their hard work in the classroom the past four years,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This is especially true for the 2021 graduates, who earned this honor while spending much of their last two years of high school under new and often challenging learning conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.
This designation is named in honor of the late State Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.
KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky.
In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is unavailable in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.
