Lacey Hockensmith, left, and Carley Mika load ferns into a John Deere Gator downtown. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
FCHS FFA member Carley Mika plants a fern in a bourbon barrel on the St. Clair Mall Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The city and county annually split the cost of purchasing flowers and plants for the bourbon barrels and hanging baskets on display downtown.

Franklin County High School FFA members Seth Carr, left, and Nick Hockensmith load ferns into a John Deere Gator on St. Clair Street. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Previously the government entities bought the plants from vendors through Downtown Frankfort Inc., but that changed two years ago when 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian had an idea.

"I am always looking for ways to focus a spotlight on Franklin County," she told The State Journal. "In this instance, I thought what better way to show what our students can and are doing, so the effort has transitioned to a student-focused effort."

Lacey Hockensmith, left, and FCHS FFA advisor Erica Baxter plant a fern in a bourbon barrel on St. Clair Street on Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The city and county still pay for the plants, but they are grown by FFA students at Franklin County and Western Hills high schools.

Earlier this week students put together the large hanging baskets at the WHHS greenhouse. They will be kept in the greenhouse for a few more days due to chilly morning temperatures but are expected to be installed downtown sometime next week.

First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian shows FFA students from FCHS and WHHS how to plant a fern in a bourbon barrel. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The students transferred many of the plants they grew — including sweet potato vine, asparagus fern and pansies — into bourbon planters on the St. Clair Mall on Friday afternoon. The ferns, a variety called Mucho Macho, were purchased from a Mercer County farm.

"This demonstrates the talent, skill and abilities of our students and showcases firsthand that they are able to translate what they are learning in the classroom into something tangible," Sebastian added.

While this is the second year that the FFA students have grown the plants, it is the first time that they got to transfer the flowers and plants downtown. They were unable to do so last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They grow and care for the plants in the greenhouse all year, so it's really cool to see the finished product," said Erica Baxter, FCHS FFA adviser.

