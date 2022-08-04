Stuff the trucks.jpg

The Franklin County Rams and the Elkhorn Middle School Elks football programs are hosting a Stuff the Trucks event from 6-7:30 tonight in front of Franklin County High School, 1100 E. Main St., to collect supplies for flood victims in Buckhorn, Kentucky.

The event will take place rain or shine. 

