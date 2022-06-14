Five students from Western Hills and one from The Frankfort Christian Academy who attend the Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University are participating in summer research projects and other programs.

Western Hills: Nikhil Akula will be interning at the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet in the technology department. He will also be volunteering as an assistant coach for the Bondurant academic team. Aathman Bhavaraju will be conducting research virtually with Dr. Mustafa Atici in the WKU Computer Science Department. Marcus Negron will be a camp counselor for Gear Up Kentucky Summer Academy at Morehead State University. Anish Penmesha will be volunteering at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Mason Wooldridge will be conducting virtual research with Dr. John Wright in the WKU School of Teacher Education helping students with disabilities learn how to code. He will also be pursuing virtual research with Dr. Ozkan Ozer in the WKU Mathematics Department.

The Frankfort Christian Academy: Femi Obielodan will be taking part in a three-week study program focused on British literature at Harlaxton College in Grantham, England. He will also be analyzing telescope data from South Africa with Dr. Charles McGruder in the WKU Physics Department.

