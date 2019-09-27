Twenty-six 2019 high school graduates from Franklin County have been named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
To earn this honor, a student must have a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and at least a 28 composite on the ACT.
Local scholars are:
• Frankfort High School: Benjamin Rome
• Franklin County High School: Thelma Boateng, Erick Calvillo, Marco Dempsey, Bailee Dowler, Madison Ellis, Chloe Greenidge, Olivia Hagg, Charles Hancock, Caroline Lawson, Stephen Mason, Felicia McCroskey, Thomas Pack, Kyra Rogers, Sydney Scott, Don Slaughter, Grace Smith, James Smith, Nicholas Stone, Richard Taylor and Magan Wright.
• Western Hills High School: Veronica Aldridge, William Arflack, Amanda Jones, Brianne Mack-Bingham, Carter Stinnett.
These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards that they can use to pay for education after high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.